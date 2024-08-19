Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft compilation

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A compilation of various U.S. Air Force aircraft intended to be played during The Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Event at Montgomery, Alabama, August 26-28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934531
    VIRIN: 240820-F-DA270-1001
    Filename: DOD_110518703
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    DAFITC

