A compilation of various U.S. Air Force aircraft intended to be played during The Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Event at Montgomery, Alabama, August 26-28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934531
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-DA270-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110518703
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aircraft compilation, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
