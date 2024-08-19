**Views expressed do not represent the views of the Department of Defense nor Department of Defense official policy.**
This is a short elective learning video that helps DoD leaders better comprehend primary prevention topics. The video features interviews with DoD leaders and concludes with a call to action and recommended resources for further self-study. Add this video to your toolbelt and share with your leaders, as helpful.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 16:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934529
|VIRIN:
|230824-D-D0160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110518697
|Length:
|00:12:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Prevention Knowledge for Leaders: Teachable Moments, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
