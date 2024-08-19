Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-47 and Paratrooper Drop

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    C-47 and Paratrooper Drop demonstration at EAA AirVenture 2024 in Oshkosh Wisconsin. Public Domain taken by National Museum of the USAF videographer.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934518
    VIRIN: 240724-F-IO108-8817
    Filename: DOD_110518541
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-47 and Paratrooper Drop, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-47

