    B-Roll National Museum of the USAF

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    General B-Roll of artifacts and experiences at the National Museum of the USAF in Dayton Ohio.

    The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934516
    VIRIN: 240603-F-IO108-2341
    Filename: DOD_110518524
    Length: 00:08:11
    Location: US

