B-Roll National Museum of the USAF

General B-Roll of artifacts and experiences at the National Museum of the USAF in Dayton Ohio.
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.
Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 15:10
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|934516
VIRIN:
|240603-F-IO108-2341
Filename:
|DOD_110518524
Length:
|00:08:11
Location:
|US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
