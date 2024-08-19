ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces Command, speaks about interoperability and contributions of Truman Sailors August 15, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 15:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|934514
|VIRIN:
|240820-N-NO701-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110518504
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Minute With the Commander: USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Underway, by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
