    A Minute With the Commander: USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Underway

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces Command, speaks about interoperability and contributions of Truman Sailors August 15, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 934514
    VIRIN: 240820-N-NO701-1001
    Filename: DOD_110518504
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, A Minute With the Commander: USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Underway, by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPTUEX
    Truman
    USFFC

