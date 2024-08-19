Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interwar Years Section of the Early Years Gallery Overhead Views National Museum USAF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    Interwar Years Section of the Early Years Gallery Overhead Views at the National Museum USAF.

    The museum's Early Years Gallery conveys the magic and wonder of the formative days of military air power. The gallery's aircraft collection, exhibits and artifacts combine to capture the spirit of imagination of that transformational era, chronicling the time from the Wright brothers and their contemporaries, through World War I and to the lead up to World War II.

    https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/Museum-Exhibits/Early-Years-Gallery/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 14:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934509
    VIRIN: 240805-F-IO108-9624
    Filename: DOD_110518498
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interwar Years Section of the Early Years Gallery Overhead Views National Museum USAF, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download