Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Early Years Gallery Overhead Views National Museum USAF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    Early Years Gallery Overhead Views at the National Museum USAF in Dayton Ohio.

    The National Museum of the United States Air Force collects, researches, conserves, interprets and presents the Air Force’s history, heritage, and traditions, as well as today’s mission to fly, fight, win … air power anytime, anywhere to a global audience through engaging exhibits, educational outreach, special programs, and the stewardship of the national historical collection. With our educational outreach, we motivate, educate, and inspire youth interest in the United States Air Force (USAF) and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The statutory duties delegated by the Secretary of the Air Force (SECAF) are accomplished on behalf of the American People.

    We are the keepers of their stories™

    https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 14:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934508
    VIRIN: 240802-F-IO108-8105
    Filename: DOD_110518453
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Early Years Gallery Overhead Views National Museum USAF, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download