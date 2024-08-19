Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prevention Knowledge for Leaders: Continuum of Harm

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Workforce Training & Education Division, Defense Workforce Development Center

    **Views expressed do not represent the views of the Department of Defense nor Department of Defense official policy.**

    This is a short elective learning video that helps DoD leaders better comprehend primary prevention topics. The video features interviews with DoD leaders and concludes with a call to action and recommended resources for further self-study. Add this video to your toolbelt and share with your leaders, as helpful. 

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934503
    VIRIN: 230824-D-D0160-1001
    Filename: DOD_110518442
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: US

    integrated primary prevention

