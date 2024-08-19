MSU Coram Commissioning Interview with Lt. Pablo Ortiz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Coram was officially commissioned on August 9, 2024, in Coram, New York, transitioning from Marine Safety Detachment (MSD) to an MSU. Lt. Pablo Ortiz, the newly appointed commanding officer, discusses the significance of this milestone and the expanded mission set that comes with it. The commissioning marks a pivotal moment in enhancing maritime safety and security in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)