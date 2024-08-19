Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSU Coram Commissioning Interview with Lt. Pablo Ortiz

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Coram was officially commissioned on August 9, 2024, in Coram, New York, transitioning from Marine Safety Detachment (MSD) to an MSU. Lt. Pablo Ortiz, the newly appointed commanding officer, discusses the significance of this milestone and the expanded mission set that comes with it. The commissioning marks a pivotal moment in enhancing maritime safety and security in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 13:23
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    USCG
    Marine Safety
    MSU Coram

