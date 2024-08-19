MSU Coram Commissioning Interview with Lt. Pablo Ortiz

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Coram was officially commissioned on August 9, 2024, in Coram, New York, transitioning from Marine Safety Detachment (MSD) to an MSU. Lt. Pablo Ortiz, the newly appointed commanding officer, discusses the significance of this milestone and the expanded mission set that comes with it. The commissioning marks a pivotal moment in enhancing maritime safety and security in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)
