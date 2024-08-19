Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bliss Army Community Service celebrated 59 years of service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Last month Army Community Service celebrated 59 years of service to Soldiers and their families. Locally, Fort Bliss ACS marked the occasion with tons of games and fun, as well as an information fair at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 23, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 13:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934494
    VIRIN: 240723-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 240723
    Filename: DOD_110518149
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss Army Community Service celebrated 59 years of service, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download