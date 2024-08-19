Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-47 Take Off from national Museum USAF

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    The C-47 called, "That's All, Brother" which lead the D-Day invasion stopped by the National Museum of the USAF from July 28-31, 2024.
    Over 80 years ago, on June 6, 1944, That’s All, Brother led the main airborne invasion of Normandy. Piloted by Lt. Col John Donalson, the plane led over 800 C-47s that dropped over 13,000 paratroopers into a battle that changed the course of mankind. 80 years later, we were able to bring this great airplane back to the skies over Normandy for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 2024!

    Nearly Lost Forever

    After serving on D-Day, and in Operations Dragoon, Market Garden, Repulse, and Varsity, the airplane returned to the United States and was sold to the civilian market in 1945. During the course of many owners over the next several decades, the historical significance of the airplane was lost, and it was eventually sold to be scrapped. Fortunately, two Air Force Reserve historians discovered that this historic airplane was lying in a boneyard in Wisconsin. The Commemorative Air Force was able to acquire the airplane, and through a large group of donors and volunteers, restore the airplane to flying status.

    “That’s All, Brother” has been restored to its 1944 condition, including its D-Day paint scheme along with a thorough historic interior restoration. The CAF maintains airplanes to be artifacts of living history, and you can experience the airplane firsthand by touring and even going for a flight.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 12:47
    Location: US

