    Sailors Conduct Mass Casualty Drill

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 15, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), tend to an “injured” Sailors during a simulated mass casualty readiness drill. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 11:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934483
    VIRIN: 230815-N-IQ220-2001
    Filename: DOD_110518051
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Mass Casualty Drill, by SN Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cvn 78
    gerald r. ford
    navy
    training

