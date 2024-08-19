Sailors Conduct Mass Casualty Drill

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 15, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), tend to an “injured” Sailors during a simulated mass casualty readiness drill. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 11:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934483
|VIRIN:
|230815-N-IQ220-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110518051
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
