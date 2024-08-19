Iowa National Guard honors D-Day hero

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Iowa National Guard had the honor of presenting the Silver De Fleury Medal to 99-year-old WWII veteran Henry Langrehr at the 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion armory in Davenport, Iowa, on August 18, 2024.



As a paratrooper in the Normandy invasion, Mr. Langrehr bravely faced German anti-aircraft fire, survived a perilous jump, endured capture as a POW, and escaped to rejoin the fight. After the war, he returned to his hometown of Clinton, Iowa to become a successful business owner. The De Fleury Medal is the Army Engineer Regiment's highest honor, recognizing those who have made a lasting impact on Army Engineering. Community is the backbone of the Iowa National Guard's mission and we are proud to honor service members of past generations.