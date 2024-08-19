Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard honors D-Day hero

    DAVENPORT, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Armani Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    The Iowa National Guard had the honor of presenting the Silver De Fleury Medal to 99-year-old WWII veteran Henry Langrehr at the 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion armory in Davenport, Iowa, on August 18, 2024.

    As a paratrooper in the Normandy invasion, Mr. Langrehr bravely faced German anti-aircraft fire, survived a perilous jump, endured capture as a POW, and escaped to rejoin the fight. After the war, he returned to his hometown of Clinton, Iowa to become a successful business owner. The De Fleury Medal is the Army Engineer Regiment's highest honor, recognizing those who have made a lasting impact on Army Engineering. Community is the backbone of the Iowa National Guard's mission and we are proud to honor service members of past generations.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 10:53
    Location: DAVENPORT, IOWA, US
    Hometown: CLINTON, IOWA, US

