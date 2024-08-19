Iowa National Guard honors D-Day hero

The Iowa National Guard had the honor of presenting the Silver De Fleury Medal to 99-year-old WWII veteran Henry Langrehr at the 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion armory in Davenport, Iowa, on August 18, 2024.
As a paratrooper in the Normandy invasion, Mr. Langrehr bravely faced German anti-aircraft fire, survived a perilous jump, endured capture as a POW, and escaped to rejoin the fight. After the war, he returned to his hometown of Clinton, Iowa to become a successful business owner. The De Fleury Medal is the Army Engineer Regiment's highest honor, recognizing those who have made a lasting impact on Army Engineering. Community is the backbone of the Iowa National Guard's mission and we are proud to honor service members of past generations.
