Col. Brian Ducote, commander of 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, describes 1st SFAB's participation in the XVIII Airborne Corps Warfighter 24-5 exercise at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Aug. 1-10. Army Advisors with the unit demonstrated assess, support, liaise, and advise capabilities in support of a Corps headquarters and security force partner. U.S. Army Video by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 09:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
This work, Training Army Advisors for Large Scale Combat Operations, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
