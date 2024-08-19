Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Army Advisors for Large Scale Combat Operations

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Col. Brian Ducote, commander of 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, describes 1st SFAB's participation in the XVIII Airborne Corps Warfighter 24-5 exercise at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Aug. 1-10. Army Advisors with the unit demonstrated assess, support, liaise, and advise capabilities in support of a Corps headquarters and security force partner. U.S. Army Video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 09:52
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    This work, Training Army Advisors for Large Scale Combat Operations, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    advisor
    SFAB

