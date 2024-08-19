Soldiers' Strength: ACFT During the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen, along with members of the Romanian and Spanish militaries, conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during day one of the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 20, 2024. During the competition, which takes Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, participants will be tested on physical fitness, marksmanship and other warrior task competencies. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Vira Miller)
