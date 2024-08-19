Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers' Strength: ACFT During the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.20.2024

    Video by Capt. Vira Miller 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen, along with members of the Romanian and Spanish militaries, conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during day one of the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 20, 2024. During the competition, which takes Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, participants will be tested on physical fitness, marksmanship and other warrior task competencies. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Vira Miller)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934469
    VIRIN: 240820-A-PA251-1754
    Filename: DOD_110517701
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    DepartmentofDefense(DoD)
    BestWarrioroftheRotationCompetition

