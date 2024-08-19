Reserve Officer Training Corps nursing students assess and treat a simulated patient during Brooke Army Medical Center’s Nurse Summer Training Program at Camp Bullis, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024. The program allows nursing students to further develop and practice leadership and clinical skills between their junior and senior years of nursing school.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 07:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934467
|VIRIN:
|240815-D-HZ730-4292
|Filename:
|DOD_110517675
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nurse Summer Training Program, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.