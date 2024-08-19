U.S. Army Capt. Brett Harris, team leader, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), speaks on the 24-5LA recovery mission conducted in Lao Democratic People’s Republic from early July to late-August in 2024. The team deployed with 16 members in hopes of recovering the remains of missing service members from past conflicts. Since 1985, the United States and Lao governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for American service members. There are currently 1,575 missing and unaccounted-for Americans from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Lesley B. Cisneros)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 12:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934464
|VIRIN:
|240820-M-UV888-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_110517672
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|LA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 24-5LA Recap video, by Sgt Lesley Cisneros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.