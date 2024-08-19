24-5LA Recap video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Brett Harris, team leader, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), speaks on the 24-5LA recovery mission conducted in Lao Democratic People’s Republic from early July to late-August in 2024. The team deployed with 16 members in hopes of recovering the remains of missing service members from past conflicts. Since 1985, the United States and Lao governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for American service members. There are currently 1,575 missing and unaccounted-for Americans from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Lesley B. Cisneros)