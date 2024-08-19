video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934463" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arcane Thunder 24 took place from Aug. 6 through Aug. 15, 2024, at Agadir, Morocco. This exercise demonstrated the strength of Morocco and U.S. partnerships in synchronizing non-lethal effects across all domains. Arcane Thunder 24 marked a significant advancement in multi-domain operations and partnership between the U.S. and Morocco. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, took part in Exercise Arcane Thunder 24 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise built on the strong and strategic relationship between Morocco and the U.S. to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)