Arcane Thunder 24 took place from Aug. 6 through Aug. 15, 2024, at Agadir, Morocco. This exercise demonstrated the strength of Morocco and U.S. partnerships in synchronizing non-lethal effects across all domains. Arcane Thunder 24 marked a significant advancement in multi-domain operations and partnership between the U.S. and Morocco. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, took part in Exercise Arcane Thunder 24 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise built on the strong and strategic relationship between Morocco and the U.S. to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 07:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934463
|VIRIN:
|240820-A-GG601-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110517664
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arcane Thunder 24, by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.