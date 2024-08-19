Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arcane Thunder 24

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    08.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Arcane Thunder 24 took place from Aug. 6 through Aug. 15, 2024, at Agadir, Morocco. This exercise demonstrated the strength of Morocco and U.S. partnerships in synchronizing non-lethal effects across all domains. Arcane Thunder 24 marked a significant advancement in multi-domain operations and partnership between the U.S. and Morocco. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, took part in Exercise Arcane Thunder 24 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise built on the strong and strategic relationship between Morocco and the U.S. to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 07:22
    Location: AGADIR, MA

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    56thAC
    ArcaneThunder

