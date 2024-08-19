Joint-Coalition Tanker Task Force Operation

U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct an exercise to test emergency water supply operations at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 7, 2024. The firefighters operated a water shuttle operation, a tactic used in locations of emergency where water sources are scarce. (U.S. Air Force video)
|08.07.2024
|08.20.2024 06:38
|Video Productions
|934462
|240807-X-YW354-1001
|DOD_110517635
|00:01:03
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
