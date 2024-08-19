Joint-Coalition Tanker Task Force Operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct an exercise to test emergency water supply operations at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 7, 2024. The firefighters operated a water shuttle operation, a tactic used in locations of emergency where water sources are scarce. (U.S. Air Force video)