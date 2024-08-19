Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint-Coalition Tanker Task Force Operation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct an exercise to test emergency water supply operations at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 7, 2024. The firefighters operated a water shuttle operation, a tactic used in locations of emergency where water sources are scarce. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 06:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Firefighters
    386th AEW
    Water Shuttle

