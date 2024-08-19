U.S. Marines execute a platoon-size-attack, live-fire range during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 in Oyanohara, Oita Prefecture, Japan, July 31, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 02:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934457
|VIRIN:
|240731-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110517471
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|OITA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RD 24 | Marines Conduct Live Fire Platoon Attack During Resolute Dragon , by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
