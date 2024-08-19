Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RD 24 | Marines Conduct Live Fire Platoon Attack During Resolute Dragon 

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OITA, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Video by Cpl. Noah Masog  

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute a platoon-size-attack, live-fire range during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 in Oyanohara, Oita Prefecture, Japan, July 31, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 02:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934457
    VIRIN: 240731-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_110517471
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: OITA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RD 24 | Marines Conduct Live Fire Platoon Attack During Resolute Dragon , by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC, JGSDF, 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, ResoluteDragon24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download