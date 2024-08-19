RD 24 | Marines Conduct Dry Fire Platoon Attack During Resolute Dragon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines execute a platoon-size-attack, dry-fire range during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 in Oyanohara, Oita Prefecture, Japan, July 30, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)