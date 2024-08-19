Naval Air Facility Atsugi Bon Odori Festival 2024

Members of Naval Air Facility Atsugi and visitors from the local community came together to celebrate their annual Bon Odori Festival. Sharing music, food, and culture, the festival promoted positive relations between the installation and its national partners.
|08.18.2024
|08.20.2024 01:27
|Package
|934448
|240818-F-RI665-1001
|DOD_110517402
|00:01:00
|KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
