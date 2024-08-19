Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi Bon Odori Festival 2024

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    Members of Naval Air Facility Atsugi and visitors from the local community came together to celebrate their annual Bon Odori Festival. Sharing music, food, and culture, the festival promoted positive relations between the installation and its national partners.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 01:27
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi Bon Odori Festival 2024, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    Tokyo
    Festival
    Atsugi
    Bon Odori

