Sgt. Regan Ealey is a team player for 7th Infantry Division's "Bayonet Week"

Sgt. Regan Ealey is a Team Leader in the 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment "Tomahawks". Sgt. Ealey is a player in the 4-23 IN's Football Team competing in the 7th Infantry Division's "WeekOfTheBayonet". Sgt. Ealey and his team are one of many examples of how the Lancer Brigade are resilient in their skills, working as a team to achieve success in their competition.