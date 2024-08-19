Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Regan Ealey is a team player for 7th Infantry Division's "Bayonet Week"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEWIS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Hayden Epperley 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Sgt. Regan Ealey is a Team Leader in the 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment "Tomahawks". Sgt. Ealey is a player in the 4-23 IN's Football Team competing in the 7th Infantry Division's "WeekOfTheBayonet". Sgt. Ealey and his team are one of many examples of how the Lancer Brigade are resilient in their skills, working as a team to achieve success in their competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 16:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934423
    VIRIN: 240814-A-UN317-1001
    Filename: DOD_110516571
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT LEWIS, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Regan Ealey is a team player for 7th Infantry Division's "Bayonet Week", by SPC Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #weekofthebayonet #army #team #obstacle #physical fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download