Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DTRA and Kosovo Complete Multi-Year Security Cooperation Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Lisa Missenda 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    A Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Building Partner Capacity team traveled to Kosovo 3-7 June 2024 to conduct a Counter WMD field training exercise with the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) Company. This was the final event in a multi-year security initiative to train and equip Kosovo first responders to serve as a regional response team that is interoperable with NATO standards.

    This field training exercise displayed the HAZMAT Company’s ability to respond to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) incidents alongside fellow Kosovo interagency partners. Participants responded to challenging simulated Counter WMD scenarios confirming their ability to work as a cohesive team to respond using counter WMD tactics, techniques, and procedures learned through DTRA’s training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 16:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934422
    VIRIN: 240624-O-YL310-9956
    Filename: DOD_110516540
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kosovo
    Building Partner Capacity
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download