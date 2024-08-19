DTRA and Kosovo Complete Multi-Year Security Cooperation Initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Building Partner Capacity team traveled to Kosovo 3-7 June 2024 to conduct a Counter WMD field training exercise with the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) Company. This was the final event in a multi-year security initiative to train and equip Kosovo first responders to serve as a regional response team that is interoperable with NATO standards.



This field training exercise displayed the HAZMAT Company’s ability to respond to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) incidents alongside fellow Kosovo interagency partners. Participants responded to challenging simulated Counter WMD scenarios confirming their ability to work as a cohesive team to respond using counter WMD tactics, techniques, and procedures learned through DTRA’s training.