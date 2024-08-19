U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, discuss the Cattle Drive at the Watkins Ranch in Altus, Oklahoma, Aug. 16, 2024. This is the 26th year Altus Air Force Base will celebrate its deep community roots with the Cattle Drive. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 15:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934419
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-KM205-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110516466
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Cattle Drive Mobility Minute, by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.