    2024 Cattle Drive Mobility Minute

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, discuss the Cattle Drive at the Watkins Ranch in Altus, Oklahoma, Aug. 16, 2024. This is the 26th year Altus Air Force Base will celebrate its deep community roots with the Cattle Drive. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

