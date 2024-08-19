TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE ACFT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934409" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Best Squad is competing in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024 from Aug. 10-20 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.



The last day kicked off with a mystery event, which turned out being a modified Army Combat Fitness Test. Each member of the squad performed one element of the ACFT and all members participated in a two-mile relay dressed in either a bomb suit, Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear and/or carrying a 40lb charge.