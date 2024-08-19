Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE ACFT

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Best Squad is competing in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024 from Aug. 10-20 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

    The last day kicked off with a mystery event, which turned out being a modified Army Combat Fitness Test. Each member of the squad performed one element of the ACFT and all members participated in a two-mile relay dressed in either a bomb suit, Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear and/or carrying a 40lb charge.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934409
    VIRIN: 240819-D-NR812-4330
    PIN: 03
    Filename: DOD_110516249
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE ACFT, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Best Squad

