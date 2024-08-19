NMCB 11 and 8th ESB at work in Ghana

NUTEKPOR-SOGAKOPE, Ghana (August 10, 2024) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 and U.S. Marines assigned to the 8th Engineering Support Battalion place a concrete pad for the boat storage facility construction project onboard the Ghana Naval Training Command in Nutekpor-Sogakope, Ghana, August 10, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934407
|VIRIN:
|240810-N-N0901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110516166
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
