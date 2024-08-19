Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 and 8th ESB at work in Ghana

    GHANA

    08.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    NUTEKPOR-SOGAKOPE, Ghana (August 10, 2024) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 and U.S. Marines assigned to the 8th Engineering Support Battalion place a concrete pad for the boat storage facility construction project onboard the Ghana Naval Training Command in Nutekpor-Sogakope, Ghana, August 10, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934407
    VIRIN: 240810-N-N0901-1001
    Filename: DOD_110516166
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: GH

    TAGS

    seabees
    concrete
    construction
    nmcb 11
    8th esb

