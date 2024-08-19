NMCB 11 and 8th ESB at work in Ghana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NUTEKPOR-SOGAKOPE, Ghana (August 10, 2024) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 and U.S. Marines assigned to the 8th Engineering Support Battalion place a concrete pad for the boat storage facility construction project onboard the Ghana Naval Training Command in Nutekpor-Sogakope, Ghana, August 10, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Video)