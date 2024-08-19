Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training and Leadership Development Summit 2024

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    Communication Directorate, Headquarters Marine Corps hosts the first Training and Leadership Development Summit (TLDS) aboard Camp Pendleton, California, August 9, 2024. The purpose of TLDS is to increase the capabilities, employability, development and readiness of the Military Occupational Specialty field Communication Strategy and Operations (45XX). (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 13:47
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

