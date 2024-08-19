Training and Leadership Development Summit 2024

Communication Directorate, Headquarters Marine Corps hosts the first Training and Leadership Development Summit (TLDS) aboard Camp Pendleton, California, August 9, 2024. The purpose of TLDS is to increase the capabilities, employability, development and readiness of the Military Occupational Specialty field Communication Strategy and Operations (45XX). (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934406
|VIRIN:
|240808-M-PE138-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110516147
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.