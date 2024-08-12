Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighters of the 4th: Senior Airman Jocelyn Pacheco

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jocelyn Pacheco, food service specialist at the Southern Eagle Dining Facility, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. She helps propel airpower and nourish Airmen by prepping breakfast and lunch meals. Watch this video as she explains her contributions to the 4th Fighter Wing Mission! (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 13:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 934404
    VIRIN: 240726-F-FX978-1001
    Filename: DOD_110516116
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

