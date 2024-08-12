Fighters of the 4th: Senior Airman Jocelyn Pacheco

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jocelyn Pacheco, food service specialist at the Southern Eagle Dining Facility, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. She helps propel airpower and nourish Airmen by prepping breakfast and lunch meals. Watch this video as she explains her contributions to the 4th Fighter Wing Mission! (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)