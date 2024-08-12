The Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from the 428th Field Artillery Brigade participated in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition Aug. 11-19, 2024, in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. The week-long competition assessed the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. Part of the competition included the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge testing, which consisted of a shuttle run, flexed arm hang, one-kilometer run and 100M swim in uniform.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 13:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934401
|VIRIN:
|240819-D-NR812-8007
|PIN:
|02
|Filename:
|DOD_110516061
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE GAFPB, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.