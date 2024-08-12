Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE GAFPB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from the 428th Field Artillery Brigade participated in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition Aug. 11-19, 2024, in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. The week-long competition assessed the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. Part of the competition included the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge testing, which consisted of a shuttle run, flexed arm hang, one-kilometer run and 100M swim in uniform.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 13:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934401
    VIRIN: 240819-D-NR812-8007
    PIN: 02
    Filename: DOD_110516061
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE GAFPB, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC Best Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download