RAF Mildenhall Heritage Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934397" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Royal Air Force Mildenhall hosted its first ever Heritage celebrating 90s years of legacy and history, England, Aug. 16, 2024. The installation held multiple events for Team Mildenhall members to come out to and participate in. Kirk Saduski, Masters of The Air producer, spoke about RAF Mildenhall's heritage and legacy.