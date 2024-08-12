Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Heritage Day 2024

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Royal Air Force Mildenhall hosted its first ever Heritage celebrating 90s years of legacy and history, England, Aug. 16, 2024. The installation held multiple events for Team Mildenhall members to come out to and participate in. Kirk Saduski, Masters of The Air producer, spoke about RAF Mildenhall's heritage and legacy.

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Heritage Day 2024, by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

