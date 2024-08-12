Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th SFS DOMOPS Exercise

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, practice riot control techniques during a domestic operations (DOMOPS) training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2024. During the DOMOPS training, Airmen learned and practiced response to riots, site security, and reaction, which enhanced readiness response capabilities for executing domestic operations statewide and nationwide. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934392
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-RD568-2001
    Filename: DOD_110515809
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

    This work, 156th SFS DOMOPS Exercise, by A1C Sharymel Montalvo Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

