156th SFS DOMOPS Exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, practice riot control techniques during a domestic operations (DOMOPS) training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2024. During the DOMOPS training, Airmen learned and practiced response to riots, site security, and reaction, which enhanced readiness response capabilities for executing domestic operations statewide and nationwide. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934392
|VIRIN:
|240601-Z-RD568-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110515809
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
