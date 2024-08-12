156th SFS DOMOPS Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, practice riot control techniques during a domestic operations (DOMOPS) training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2024. During the DOMOPS training, Airmen learned and practiced response to riots, site security, and reaction, which enhanced readiness response capabilities for executing domestic operations statewide and nationwide. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)