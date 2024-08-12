The airfield is the Air Force’s most vital weapon platform. Any damage to it has the potential for significant mission degradation, and rapid repair to it is paramount to maintaining a tactical advantage over our near-peer competitors. Fiber Reinforced Polymer matting, or FRP, is a key component in airfield crater repair and ensuring the safety of pilots and aircraft. Timely and accurate completion of FRP installation is mission-critical to the USAF preserving air dominance. United States Air Force Civil Engineers and their ability to maintain and repair airfields in an expeditious manner is the keystone of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and remaining the most dominant airpower.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 10:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934391
|VIRIN:
|240816-N-PL185-6050
|Filename:
|DOD_110515785
|Length:
|00:23:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCEC Fiber Reinforced Polymer Video Training, by PO1 Lorenzo Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.