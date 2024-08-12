Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCEC Fiber Reinforced Polymer Video Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lorenzo Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The airfield is the Air Force’s most vital weapon platform. Any damage to it has the potential for significant mission degradation, and rapid repair to it is paramount to maintaining a tactical advantage over our near-peer competitors. Fiber Reinforced Polymer matting, or FRP, is a key component in airfield crater repair and ensuring the safety of pilots and aircraft. Timely and accurate completion of FRP installation is mission-critical to the USAF preserving air dominance. United States Air Force Civil Engineers and their ability to maintain and repair airfields in an expeditious manner is the keystone of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and remaining the most dominant airpower.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 10:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934391
    VIRIN: 240816-N-PL185-6050
    Filename: DOD_110515785
    Length: 00:23:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEC Fiber Reinforced Polymer Video Training, by PO1 Lorenzo Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCEC
    Fiber Reinforced Polymer
    CE Training Modernization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download