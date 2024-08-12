AFCEC Fiber Reinforced Polymer Video Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The airfield is the Air Force’s most vital weapon platform. Any damage to it has the potential for significant mission degradation, and rapid repair to it is paramount to maintaining a tactical advantage over our near-peer competitors. Fiber Reinforced Polymer matting, or FRP, is a key component in airfield crater repair and ensuring the safety of pilots and aircraft. Timely and accurate completion of FRP installation is mission-critical to the USAF preserving air dominance. United States Air Force Civil Engineers and their ability to maintain and repair airfields in an expeditious manner is the keystone of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and remaining the most dominant airpower.