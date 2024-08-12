Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC_BSC_Monday_ACFT_19Aug2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    The competitors compete as a squad in an adapted version of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition, August 19, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934382
    VIRIN: 240819-A-JU979-4789
    Filename: DOD_110515610
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC_BSC_Monday_ACFT_19Aug2024, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC Best Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download