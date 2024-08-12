TRADOC Best Squad, Intelligence Center of Excellence team

During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad complete the mystery event, Aug. 19, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence complete a myriad of tasks as part of the mystery event.
|08.19.2024
|08.19.2024 08:09
|B-Roll
|934372
|240819-A-JA380-5320
|DOD_110515443
|00:01:22
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|3
|3
