Who: Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from 428th Field Artillery Brigade
What: Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition - The week-long competition will assess the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The Mystery Event was amodified Army Combat Fitness Test. Each member of the squad did a single event of the ACFT, then the whole squad conducted a modified 2-mile relay run wearing different gear corresponding with the MOS’ at Fort Leonard Wood.
When: Aug. 18, 2024
Where: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Why: The Best Squad Competition displays what it means to be an expert at the basics and builds upon the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 08:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934371
|VIRIN:
|240819-D-NR812-4820
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110515437
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE ACFT - B-Roll, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
