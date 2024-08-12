Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE ACFT - B-Roll

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Who: Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from 428th Field Artillery Brigade

    What: Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition - The week-long competition will assess the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The Mystery Event was amodified Army Combat Fitness Test. Each member of the squad did a single event of the ACFT, then the whole squad conducted a modified 2-mile relay run wearing different gear corresponding with the MOS’ at Fort Leonard Wood.

    When: Aug. 18, 2024

    Where: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

    Why: The Best Squad Competition displays what it means to be an expert at the basics and builds upon the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934371
    VIRIN: 240819-D-NR812-4820
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110515437
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    TRADOC Best Squad

