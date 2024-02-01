Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 and Philippine Service Members Assist and Donate Books for Legazpi Schools

    PHILIPPINES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug 15. 2024) - U.S. Navy and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members and school district personnel unbox and label 1,200 books donated to local schools as part of a community outreach event for Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 15, 2024. The books address the critical limitation of English literacy highlighted across all 56 schools in the district. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024
    Location: PH

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 24-2

