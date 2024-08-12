U.S. Sailor FrancisJosh Macasieb, a hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of San Diego, California, leads tactical combat casualty care training to provide the Marines with the combat life saver qualification during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 1, 2024. 1st MLG sustains warfighting readiness throughout fulfilling global force management requirements, providing capabilities aligned with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and operational needs through manning, training, and equipping of combat-credible forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 04:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934358
|VIRIN:
|240801-M-WH863-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110515272
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CHUUK, FM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines and Sailors Conduct TCCC Training, by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.