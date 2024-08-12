Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines and Sailors Conduct TCCC Training

    CHUUK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Sailor FrancisJosh Macasieb, a hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of San Diego, California, leads tactical combat casualty care training to provide the Marines with the combat life saver qualification during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 1, 2024. 1st MLG sustains warfighting readiness throughout fulfilling global force management requirements, providing capabilities aligned with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and operational needs through manning, training, and equipping of combat-credible forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    Location: CHUUK, FM

    This work, Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines and Sailors Conduct TCCC Training, by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Koa Moana, Koa Moana 24, I MEF, 1st MLG, IMEFSummerSeries, Marine Corps

