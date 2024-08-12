Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Expeditionary Fire and Rescue Marines Provide Expertise Exchange with Palau and the FSM

    CHUUK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Expeditionary Fire and Rescue U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing supported exercise Koa Moana 24 by traveling through the Pacific Island region to Palau and the four states of the Federated States of Micronesia to exchange their subject matter expertise with the local Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting personnel. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 04:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934356
    VIRIN: 240807-M-WH863-2001
    Filename: DOD_110515186
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CHUUK, FM

    Koa Moana, Koa Moana 24, I MEF, 1st MLG, IMEFSummerSeries, Marine Corps

