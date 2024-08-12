U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and U.S. Sailors with the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs”, participate in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia, Aug. 18, 2023. MRF-D’s participation in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast demonstrates the United States Marine Corps’ commitment to international partnerships and highlights the close military ties between the United States and Australia, fostering interoperability and cooperation between their armed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 00:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934347
|VIRIN:
|240818-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110515088
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors fly during the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.