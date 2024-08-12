Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC FORTITUDE (without 8th Army outro)

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Video by Pvt. Madison Blosch, Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes, Spc. Hunter Grice, Sgt. Eric Kestner, Spc. Kelsey Kollar, Sgt. Xavier Legarreta, Cpl. David Poleski and Staff Sgt. Mauricio Quezada

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, are participating in an emergency readiness exercise that tests their rapid deployment capabilities from Fort Bliss, Texas to South Korea. This deployment readiness exercise is in support of Pacific Fortitude, which supports long-standing agreements to the Republic of Korea by deploying forces, drawing and transporting equipment to validate unit readiness and the U.S. commitment to the ROK-US alliance.The rapid deployment exercise is a standard, routine readiness validation where a U.S. Army unit is tested on its ability to rapidly deploy personnel successfully to a given environment, conduct training and redeploy back to their home station. This exercise also tests the swift deployment and decisive utilization of vehicles and equipment already present on the Korean peninsula. Army Prepositioned Stock-4 or APS-4 are strategically placed caches of warfighting equipment in Korea and Japan that serve as a critical component of the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly project combat power throughout the INDO-PACIFIC. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Kestner, Sgt. Xavier Legarreta, Spc. Kelsey Kollar, Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes, Pv2. Madison Blosch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 01:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934346
    VIRIN: 240919-A-CG814-1002
    Filename: DOD_110515087
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC FORTITUDE (without 8th Army outro), by PV2 Madison Blosch, PFC Dariel J. Cortes, SPC Hunter Grice, SGT Eric Kestner, SPC Kelsey Kollar, SGT Xavier Legarreta, CPL David Poleski and SSG Mauricio Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Armored Division
    U.S. Army
    Republic of Korea
    Nightmare Range
    EDRE
    Pacific Fortitude

