PACIFIC FORTITUDE (without 8th Army outro)

U.S. Army Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, are participating in an emergency readiness exercise that tests their rapid deployment capabilities from Fort Bliss, Texas to South Korea. This deployment readiness exercise is in support of Pacific Fortitude, which supports long-standing agreements to the Republic of Korea by deploying forces, drawing and transporting equipment to validate unit readiness and the U.S. commitment to the ROK-US alliance.The rapid deployment exercise is a standard, routine readiness validation where a U.S. Army unit is tested on its ability to rapidly deploy personnel successfully to a given environment, conduct training and redeploy back to their home station. This exercise also tests the swift deployment and decisive utilization of vehicles and equipment already present on the Korean peninsula. Army Prepositioned Stock-4 or APS-4 are strategically placed caches of warfighting equipment in Korea and Japan that serve as a critical component of the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly project combat power throughout the INDO-PACIFIC. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Kestner, Sgt. Xavier Legarreta, Spc. Kelsey Kollar, Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes, Pv2. Madison Blosch)
|08.19.2024
|08.19.2024 01:33
|Package
|934346
|240919-A-CG814-1002
|DOD_110515087
|00:06:05
|KR
|5
|5
