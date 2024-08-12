Gunsan Cultural Bus 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 8th Force Support Squadron relaunched the Gunsan cultural bus that provides an affordable transportation to the local area for base personnel assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 19, 2024. Base personnel immerse themselves to the local lake, modern museum, shopping district and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)