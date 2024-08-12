Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunsan Cultural Bus 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Force Support Squadron relaunched the Gunsan cultural bus that provides an affordable transportation to the local area for base personnel assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 19, 2024. Base personnel immerse themselves to the local lake, modern museum, shopping district and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 00:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 934341
    VIRIN: 240819-F-HB474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110515054
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunsan Cultural Bus 2024, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    korean culture
    Gunsan
    8th force support squadron
    cultural bus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download