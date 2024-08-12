The 8th Force Support Squadron relaunched the Gunsan cultural bus that provides an affordable transportation to the local area for base personnel assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 19, 2024. Base personnel immerse themselves to the local lake, modern museum, shopping district and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 00:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|934341
|VIRIN:
|240819-F-HB474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110515054
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gunsan Cultural Bus 2024, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.