    Sergeant 1st Class Marguerite Zaepfel, Wisconsin Army National Guard, All Guard Marathon Team, A Roll

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Wisconsin Army National Guard Sergeant 1st Class Marguerite Zaepfel, a member of the All Guard Marathon Team

    Description: Approximately 20 Army and Air National Guardsmen from the All Guard Marathon Team visited Alaska’s Eagle River High School to engage with high school cross country athletes, Aug. 16, 2024. The marathon team was in the Anchorage area to participate in Anchorage Runfest 2024. The purpose of the team is to bring awareness to the All Guard sports program and assist in state recruiting efforts while showcasing the many opportunities the National Guard has to offer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 18:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934328
    VIRIN: 240816-Z-SR689-1004
    Filename: DOD_110514740
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant 1st Class Marguerite Zaepfel, Wisconsin Army National Guard, All Guard Marathon Team, A Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    marathon
    running
    recruiting

