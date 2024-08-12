Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad - B-roll Aviation Center of Excellence - Saturday - 17 Aug 2024

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    B-roll of the Aviation Center of Excellence Squad conducting the lanes during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition - Saturday, August, 17, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 06:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934325
    VIRIN: 240817-A-JU979-7741
    Filename: DOD_110514621
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad - B-roll Aviation Center of Excellence - Saturday - 17 Aug 2024, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Best Squad

