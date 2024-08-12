B-roll of the Aviation Center of Excellence Squad conducting the lanes during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition - Saturday, August, 17, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 06:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934325
|VIRIN:
|240817-A-JU979-7741
|Filename:
|DOD_110514621
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad - B-roll Aviation Center of Excellence - Saturday - 17 Aug 2024, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.