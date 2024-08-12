The Squads compete in a scavenger hunt to find answers to questions within the allotted amount of time as part of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition, August 18, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 06:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934324
|VIRIN:
|240818-A-JU979-2658
|Filename:
|DOD_110514600
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TRADOC Best Squad - B-roll - Museum Scavenger Hunt - 18 August 2024, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.