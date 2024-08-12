Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad - B-roll - Museum Scavenger Hunt - 18 August 2024

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2024

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    The Squads compete in a scavenger hunt to find answers to questions within the allotted amount of time as part of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition, August 18, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 06:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934324
    VIRIN: 240818-A-JU979-2658
    Filename: DOD_110514600
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad - B-roll - Museum Scavenger Hunt - 18 August 2024, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Best Squad

