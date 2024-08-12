TRADOC Best Squad (Day 9)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Soldiers assigned to units across the Army Training and Doctrine Command conduct day 7 squad STX portion of the TRADOC Best Squad competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Aug. 14, 2024. TRADOC’s Best Squad Competition tests each squad’s ability to work as a team, complete common Soldier tasks and push the competitors to be all they can be.( U.S Army Video by Sgt. Crist Joseph).