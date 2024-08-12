Who: Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from 428th Field Artillery Brigade
What: Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition - The week-long competition will assess the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge testing consisted of a shuttle run, flexed arm hang, one-kilometer run and 100M swim in uniform.
When: Aug. 18, 2024
Where: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Why: The Best Squad Competition displays what it means to be an expert at the basics and builds upon the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2024 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934318
|VIRIN:
|240818-D-NR812-5664
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110514490
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE GAFPB Run - B-Roll, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.