Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in Pacific Airshow Gold Coast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLD COAST, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and U.S. Sailors with the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs”, participate in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia, Aug. 17, 2023. MRF-D’s participation in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast demonstrates the United States Marine Corps’ commitment to international partnerships and highlights the close military ties between the United States and Australia, fostering interoperability and cooperation between their armed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934314
    VIRIN: 240817-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110514353
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: GOLD COAST, VICTORIA, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in Pacific Airshow Gold Coast, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, MRF-D, USMCNews, Osprey, Gold Coast Air Show, I MEF Summer Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download