    Sgt. Daniel Soliz, New Mexico Army National Guard, All Guard Marathon Team A-Roll

    ANCHORAGE, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soundbite: New Mexico Army National Guard Sgt. Daniel Soliz, a member of the All Guard Marathon Team

    Description: Approximately 20 Army and Air National Guardsmen from the All Guard Marathon Team visited Alaska’s Eagle River High School to engage with high school cross country athletes, Aug. 16, 2024. The marathon team was in the Anchorage area to participate in Anchorage Runfest 2024. The purpose of the team is to bring awareness to the All Guard sports program and assist in state recruiting efforts while showcasing the many opportunities the National Guard has to offer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 02:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934312
    VIRIN: 240816-Z-SR689-1003
    Filename: DOD_110514196
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: ANCHORAGE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Daniel Soliz, New Mexico Army National Guard, All Guard Marathon Team A-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

