    All Guard Marathon Team visit Eagle River, Alaska B-Roll

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    National Guard All Guard Marathon Team Soldiers and Airmen run with high school cross country athletes at Eagle River High School, Aug. 15, 2024. The team is competing in Anchorage Runfest, Aug. 17 and 18. It is comprised of runners from across the country who compete nationally. They bring awareness to the many opportunities the National Guard can offer to enhance recruiting efforts wherever they compete. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 02:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934311
    VIRIN: 240816-Z-SR689-1002
    Filename: DOD_110514194
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Guard Marathon Team visit Eagle River, Alaska B-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fitness
    running
    National Guard
    Community Relations

