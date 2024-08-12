National Guard All Guard Marathon Team Soldiers and Airmen run with high school cross country athletes at Eagle River High School, Aug. 15, 2024. The team is competing in Anchorage Runfest, Aug. 17 and 18. It is comprised of runners from across the country who compete nationally. They bring awareness to the many opportunities the National Guard can offer to enhance recruiting efforts wherever they compete. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|08.16.2024
|08.18.2024 02:00
|B-Roll
|934311
|240816-Z-SR689-1002
|DOD_110514194
|00:01:20
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|1
|1
This work, All Guard Marathon Team visit Eagle River, Alaska B-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
